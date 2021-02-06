Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.77 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 390.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,135 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $960,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $66.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $66.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

