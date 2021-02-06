Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 142,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 73,139 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 375.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

