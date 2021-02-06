Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 297.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $78.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.76.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

