Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.6% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

