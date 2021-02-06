Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 190.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 212,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,575,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $389.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

