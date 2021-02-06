Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 3,212 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average of $64.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.