Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 5,180 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $166.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

