Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

NYSE DGX opened at $121.79 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.82.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

