Quizam Media (CVE:QQ) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Quizam Media Co. (CVE:QQ) traded up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 98,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 75,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Quizam Media Company Profile (CVE:QQ)

Quizam Media Corporation produces media for streaming on the Internet in Canada and Europe. It produces and acquires content for both entertainment and corporate education. The company's entertainment content includes feature films, documentaries, and Web-episodes; and educational content comprises IT, graphic, and soft skill training.

