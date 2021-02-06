QunQun (QUN) Trading 9.9% Higher This Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, QunQun has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One QunQun token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. QunQun has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $171,589.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QunQun

QunQun is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

