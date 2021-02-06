QunQun Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $165,381.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.38 or 0.01196957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.98 or 0.06372124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00051402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014623 BTC.

QunQun Token Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a token. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

QunQun can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

