Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,641 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Qurate Retail worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 22.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 26.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $13.12 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

