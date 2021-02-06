Ragnarok (RAGNA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ragnarok has a market cap of $6,407.54 and $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00052228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00185555 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00064124 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00077448 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00227073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00048075 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

