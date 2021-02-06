Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.01 Million

Analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to announce sales of $103.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.00 million. Rambus posted sales of $111.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $438.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $435.20 million to $439.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $480.83 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $482.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,640.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,338,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,070 shares of company stock worth $1,413,096. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,910,000 after buying an additional 635,760 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Rambus has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.