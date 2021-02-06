RAMP Trading Down 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $36.08 million and $14.04 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00179712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062050 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00072390 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00223270 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00043022 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,647,540 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

