Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.20.

RRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after purchasing an additional 620,320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Range Resources by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 490,871 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Range Resources by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Range Resources by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.26. 5,525,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

