Rapids (RPD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,352.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a market cap of $547,745.04 and approximately $2,352.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013434 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

