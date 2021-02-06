Rate3 (RTE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $527,137.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Rate3 has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Rate3 has a total market cap of $590,504.74 and $527,137.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $484.55 or 0.01205758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.73 or 0.06464244 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00052414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00035747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00021510 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

