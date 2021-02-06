Raven Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $2.79 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $12,212.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

