Raven Protocol Price Up 41.1% Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $14,596.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00049908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00177229 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00226413 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00071202 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043096 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.