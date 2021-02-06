Ravencoin Price Hits $0.0286 (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $230.98 million and $49.55 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00050058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00183490 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00062605 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.46 or 0.01126431 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.13 or 0.06514112 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,073,675,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.