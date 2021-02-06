Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.0321 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $259.37 million and $61.77 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00051869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00184805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00063215 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $456.20 or 0.01163600 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.65 or 0.06434434 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,077,140,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

