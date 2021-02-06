RBA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,231 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,553,000 after buying an additional 537,107 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

