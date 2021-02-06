RBA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.0% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $129.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $319.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.07.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 875,123 shares of company stock valued at $116,314,326 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

