Realio Network (RIO) Trading Up 14.4% This Week

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Realio Network token can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $7.32 million and $450,059.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00049905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00180661 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00061402 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.80 or 0.00225706 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00071648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00042737 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

Realio Network Token Trading

Realio Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

