Rebased Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Rebased has a total market capitalization of $177,416.47 and approximately $959.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rebased has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rebased token can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00003020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00186622 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00063718 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00077378 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00230035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046311 BTC.

Rebased Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. Rebased’s official website is rebased.fi

Rebased Token Trading

Rebased can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

