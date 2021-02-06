RED One Day Trading Volume Tops $25,070.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market cap of $435,037.78 and approximately $25,070.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RED has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.41 or 0.00398039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000207 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.