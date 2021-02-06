Red Pulse Phoenix Hits Market Cap of $2.46 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

