Redd (RDD) Achieves Market Cap of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,449.38 or 1.00031188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00030271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00067045 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000244 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000227 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

