Redd Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,107.62 or 0.99795136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00028567 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00063499 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000245 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000217 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

