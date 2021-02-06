ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $90.05 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,175.45 or 1.00268902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00031304 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.12 or 0.01175817 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00301893 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00225680 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00064654 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00036990 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001774 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

