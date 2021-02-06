Reef (REEF) Price Hits $0.0275

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $83.31 million and approximately $85.99 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00063408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.68 or 0.01171978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.51 or 0.06449149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00052148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022780 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

Reef can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

