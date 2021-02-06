reflect.finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.77 Million (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and $702,121.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00051869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00184805 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00063023 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00076876 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00228383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00049353 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,477,234 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.