reflect.finance (RFI) Price Hits $1.20

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $630,281.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00050058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00183490 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00061081 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00071664 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00223687 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00043474 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,477,722 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.