Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,355,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,664,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 305,993 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,042,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REG stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

