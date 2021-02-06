renBTC One Day Volume Tops $11.91 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. One renBTC token can now be purchased for $40,525.02 or 0.99969479 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $700.14 million and $11.91 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00050074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00178277 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00226474 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00070832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00042896 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 17,277 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

