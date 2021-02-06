renBTC (RENBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.32 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One renBTC token can now be purchased for about $38,331.24 or 1.00615040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $661.22 million and approximately $13.32 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00179804 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00063072 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00076244 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00235078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00047658 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 17,250 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.