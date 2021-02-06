renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Up 78.7% Over Last Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 31% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, renDOGE has traded up 78.7% against the dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $175,984.02 and approximately $316,675.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00052413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00186392 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00063647 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00077059 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00227237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00046738 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

Buying and Selling renDOGE

renDOGE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars.

