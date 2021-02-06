Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 3,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64.

Repsol Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REPYF)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

