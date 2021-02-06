Request (REQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.78 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Request has a market cap of $53.21 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 38.3% against the dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

