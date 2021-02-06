Revain Market Capitalization Reaches $991.82 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Revain has a market cap of $991.82 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Revain has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00063881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.51 or 0.01217840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.30 or 0.06483814 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00053997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00035260 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022535 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

