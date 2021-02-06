Reviewing AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) & Photoelectron (OTCMKTS:PECN)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Photoelectron (OTCMKTS:PECN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and Photoelectron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -22.98% -19.83% -14.88% Photoelectron N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AxoGen and Photoelectron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 2 3 0 2.60 Photoelectron 0 0 0 0 N/A

AxoGen presently has a consensus price target of $18.88, indicating a potential downside of 4.72%. Given AxoGen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Photoelectron.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AxoGen and Photoelectron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $106.71 million 7.54 -$29.14 million ($0.68) -29.13 Photoelectron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Photoelectron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen.

Risk & Volatility

AxoGen has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photoelectron has a beta of 3.6, suggesting that its share price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of AxoGen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Photoelectron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Photoelectron beats AxoGen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. It provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Photoelectron Company Profile

Photoelectron Corporation, a technology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of miniature x-ray systems for multiple market applications. It creates and adapts miniature x-ray systems for various applications in healthcare and nonhealthcare related markets. The company offers micro-adaptive x-ray systems designed for x-ray fluorescence analysis, intravascular radiation therapy, brachytherapy, radiosurgery, intraoperative radiation therapy, and instrumentation to the industrial and medical markets through original equipment manufacturers. Photoelectron Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

