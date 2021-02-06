Reviewing Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) & Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) and Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 3.66, suggesting that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Helix Energy Solutions Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Helix Energy Solutions Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Helix Energy Solutions Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helix Energy Solutions Group is more favorable than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Helix Energy Solutions Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million 0.00 -$87.87 million N/A N/A Helix Energy Solutions Group $751.91 million 0.92 $57.78 million $0.38 12.11

Helix Energy Solutions Group has higher revenue and earnings than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Helix Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Helix Energy Solutions Group 3.50% 0.53% 0.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group beats Eco-Stim Energy Solutions on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco-Stim Energy Solutions

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is an oilfield service and technology company. The company provides management technologies, well stimulation and completion services to oil and gas producers. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well intervention operations comprising production enhancement and abandonment, and construction in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and offers remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction and well intervention services. It also offers intervention engineering; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support services. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services to oil and gas companies; and fast response system. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, renewable energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

