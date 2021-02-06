Reviewing First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) & Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Bank and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $88.17 million 2.25 $13.44 million $0.74 14.28 Village Bank and Trust Financial $31.40 million 1.70 $4.48 million N/A N/A

First Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Volatility & Risk

First Bank has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Bank and Trust Financial has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.2% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Bank and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 19.27% 8.29% 0.85% Village Bank and Trust Financial 19.64% 14.91% 1.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Bank and Village Bank and Trust Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Village Bank and Trust Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Bank currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.66%. Given First Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Bank is more favorable than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Summary

First Bank beats Village Bank and Trust Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer loans, which consist of auto, personal, and traditional installment loans, as well as other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; and remote deposit capture and cash management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 18 full-service branches in Mercer County, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, and Somerset Counties in New Jersey, as well as in Bucks and Chester Counties in Pennsylvania. First Bank was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans to small-and medium-sized businesses for various purposes, such as funding working capital needs, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; loans for acquiring, developing, constructing, and owning commercial real estate properties; and secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments, as well as originates mortgage loans, real estate construction, and acquisition loans for sale in the secondary market. In addition, the company offers online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services for business clients. It provides its products and services through 9 banking offices and 1 mortgage loan production office in Central Virginia in the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, and James City. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia.

