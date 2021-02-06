Reviewing GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A 4.98% 0.09% Artisan Partners Asset Management 21.73% 179.65% 23.80%

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A $4.28 million N/A N/A Artisan Partners Asset Management $799.00 million 5.24 $156.54 million $2.67 19.94

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for GCM Grosvenor and Artisan Partners Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 1 0 1 0 2.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management 0 0 4 0 3.00

GCM Grosvenor currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.84%. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.41%. Given Artisan Partners Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Artisan Partners Asset Management is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Risk & Volatility

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats GCM Grosvenor on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm focuses on primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, infrastructure, real estate, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and the United Kingdom.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

