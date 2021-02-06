Reviewing Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) & Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK)

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) and Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Pinnacle Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $46.20 million 1.26 $4.28 million N/A N/A Pinnacle Bank $24.62 million 2.24 $5.56 million N/A N/A

Pinnacle Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pathfinder Bancorp and Pinnacle Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Pinnacle Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bank has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Pinnacle Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 13.35% 7.01% 0.56% Pinnacle Bank 15.57% 7.32% 0.94%

Summary

Pinnacle Bank beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. As of February 03, 2020, it operated through ten full-service offices located in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, as well as one limited purpose office located in Oneida County. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, business sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its loan products include home equity lines of credit and single-family home construction loans; loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, commercial real estate lending, and government assisted loans; and asset based lending. The company also offers credit and debit cards; and cash management, online banking, online bill payment, mobile banking and check deposit, automated clearing house origination, remote deposit capture, night depository box, positive pay, debit card protection, merchant card processing, wire transfers, foreign currency, automated teller machine, and safe deposit boxes services. It serves individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Pinnacle Bank was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Gilroy, California.

