Reviewing Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE)

Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 88.0% of Rock Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rock Energy Resources and Pretium Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pretium Resources $484.54 million 4.28 $40.92 million $0.55 20.13

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Energy Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Rock Energy Resources has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rock Energy Resources and Pretium Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Pretium Resources 0 7 4 0 2.36

Pretium Resources has a consensus target price of $17.08, indicating a potential upside of 54.32%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Rock Energy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Rock Energy Resources and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A Pretium Resources 15.38% 16.09% 9.83%

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Rock Energy Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rock Energy Resources Company Profile

Rock Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development of gold and associated mineral assets. It holds interests in the Red Arrow mine. The company was founded on April 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. It also owns 100% interest in the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

