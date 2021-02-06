Reviewing Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) & Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and Dundee Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raiffeisen Bank International 12.36% 7.16% 0.61% Dundee Precious Metals 8.74% 24.70% 19.49%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and Dundee Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raiffeisen Bank International 1 3 3 0 2.29 Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.04%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than Raiffeisen Bank International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and Dundee Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raiffeisen Bank International $5.85 billion 1.08 $1.37 billion N/A N/A Dundee Precious Metals $419.06 million 2.84 -$70.90 million N/A N/A

Raiffeisen Bank International has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Raiffeisen Bank International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions. It also provides investor services, including custody and fund administration services; execution services comprising electronic sales trading, direct market access, and fund brokerage services. In addition, the company provides trade finance, working capital finance, export finance, real estate finance, commodity and structured trade finance, project finance, and supply chain finance products, as well as credit and preload cards. Further, it offers bank guarantees, sureties, and letters of credit; documentary collection products; hedging services; factoring services; and loan syndication services, as well as fixed income, money market and securities, asset management, and structured products for both corporate and institutional customers. Additionally, the company arranges syndicated loans and structure asset based finance transactions; and assists clients in mergers, acquisitions, sales, and privatizations. It has 2,040 business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe. Raiffeisen Bank International AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. It also holds interests in various developing gold, silver, and copper exploration properties located in Canada, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

