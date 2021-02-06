Reviewing SAP (NYSE:SAP) & Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SAP and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 17.59% 17.39% 8.59% Check Point Software Technologies 41.47% 25.10% 15.40%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SAP and Check Point Software Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 0 12 12 0 2.50 Check Point Software Technologies 3 13 5 0 2.10

SAP currently has a consensus price target of $124.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.64%. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus price target of $124.55, suggesting a potential upside of 5.32%. Given Check Point Software Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Check Point Software Technologies is more favorable than SAP.

Risk & Volatility

SAP has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAP and Check Point Software Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $30.86 billion 5.04 $3.72 billion $4.02 32.41 Check Point Software Technologies $1.99 billion 8.62 $825.70 million $5.51 21.46

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Check Point Software Technologies. Check Point Software Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats SAP on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service. The company also provides SAP Leonardo, a system that combines design thinking services with intelligent technologies for business processes; SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent enterprises; SAP Integrated Business Planning solutions that deliver real-time supply chain planning capabilities; and SAP Business One, an on-premise and cloud business application. In addition, it offers SAP Fiori, an user experience interface; SAP SuccessFactors Human Capital Management solutions that help organizations enhance the value of their workforce; SAP Fieldglass, a cloud-based application for external workforce management and services procurement; SAP Ariba, an online business-to-business marketplace; and SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software. Further, the company provides SAP MaxAttention to turn ideas into value-based predictable outcomes; and SAP ActiveAttention program to support smaller businesses. Additionally, it offers SAP Enterprise Support services that provides proactive, predictive, and preventive support for customers across hybrid landscapes; and SAP Preferred Success, which provides prescriptive customer success activities for accelerated cloud adoption. SAP SE has strategic alliance with NTT Corporation. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections. The company also offers Check Point CloudGuard cloud security product that delivers threat prevention security, cloud visibility, cloud security posture management, and workload protection solutions for enterprise cloud networks, data, and applications; Check Point SandBlast Mobile for mobile security in iOS and Android devices; and Check Point Security Management, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis. In addition, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. It has partnership with OMNIQ Corp. on ZoneAlarm cyber security solution. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

