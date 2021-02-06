Reviewing Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) and Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ViacomCBS and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViacomCBS 5.22% 18.58% 5.23% Sinclair Broadcast Group -46.11% 72.44% 3.94%

Dividends

ViacomCBS pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sinclair Broadcast Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sinclair Broadcast Group pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ViacomCBS and Sinclair Broadcast Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViacomCBS 0 0 0 0 N/A Sinclair Broadcast Group 1 3 2 0 2.17

Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential downside of 18.60%. Given Sinclair Broadcast Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sinclair Broadcast Group is more favorable than ViacomCBS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of ViacomCBS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ViacomCBS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ViacomCBS and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 1.20 $3.31 billion N/A N/A Sinclair Broadcast Group $4.24 billion 0.56 $47.00 million $2.97 10.89

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than Sinclair Broadcast Group.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as broadcast television stations. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, basic cable networks, international broadcast networks, and free streaming TV platform, as well as for licensing to third parties. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films, television programming, and other entertainment content. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations. As of December 31, 2019, it owned, operated, and/or provided services to 191 stations in 89 markets, which broadcast 629 channels. The company also owns and operates various networks carried on distribution platforms; and Tennis Channel, a cable network that includes coverage of various tennis' top tournaments and original professional sport, and tennis lifestyle shows. In addition, it owns regional sports network, which has the exclusive rights to air games of 45 professional sports teams and other sporting events. Further, the company offers digital agency services; and provides broadcast related technical services to the broadcast industry, as well as designs and manufactures broadcast systems, including transmitters and antennas. Additionally, it owns various non-media related investments, including private equity, mezzanine financing, and real estate investments. It also offers Tennis Magazine; and operates Tennis.com, an online tennis platform. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

